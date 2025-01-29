DOGE Price Prediction for January 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers' pressure remains relevant, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 1.78% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is falling after a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.3327. If bears' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the support level of $0.3161 by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is also bearish. The daily bar is about to close far from its peak.

If nothing changes, traders may witness an ongoing decline to the support of $0.30 by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. However, if the weekly bar closes near the vital zone of $0.30, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the next level of $0.2724.

DOGE is trading at $0.3232 at press time.