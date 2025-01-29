Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for January 29

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may decline of DOGE last?
    Wed, 29/01/2025 - 15:31
    A
    A
    A
    DOGE Price Prediction for January 29
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sellers' pressure remains relevant, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 1.78% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is falling after a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.3327. If bears' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the support level of $0.3161 by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is also bearish. The daily bar is about to close far from its peak. 

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for January 28
    Tue, 01/28/2025 - 13:19
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for January 28
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If nothing changes, traders may witness an ongoing decline to the support of $0.30 by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. However, if the weekly bar closes near the vital zone of $0.30, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the next level of $0.2724.

    DOGE is trading at $0.3232 at press time.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 29, 2025 - 15:08
    18.24 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Major Price Shift Incoming?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 29, 2025 - 15:06
    Community Bets on Bitcoin for Strategic Reserve – Vinny Lingham’s Poll Shows
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AddUp Embraces 1 Million Users Accepting its Innovative Trading App to Learn Crypto Skills and Achieve New Milestones
    Amber Mining Unlocks New Ways of Earning Experience with Bonuses and Referral Program
    18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards - West Africa 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for January 29
    18.24 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Major Price Shift Incoming?
    Community Bets on Bitcoin for Strategic Reserve – Vinny Lingham’s Poll Shows
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD