    Coinbase Receives 'Green Light' in Argentina: Details

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Leading US exchange Coinbase receives regulatory approval in major Latin American country
    Tue, 28/01/2025 - 15:26
    Coinbase Receives 'Green Light' in Argentina: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Coinbase is stepping into new territory. The major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange has officially launched in Argentina, backed by regulatory approval from the country’s National Securities Commission. With virtual asset service provider registration secured, Coinbase is set to operate fully within Argentina’s legal framework for digital assets.

    This is not just another box on the exchange's global to-do list. Argentina, where cryptocurrency usage has skyrocketed, is a country that presents both an opportunity and a challenge. 

    A lot of Argentinians already use digital assets to deal with a shaky economy marked by high inflation, currency instability and limited access to global financial systems. Coinbase's move aims to provide a secure and reliable platform to meet this growing demand.

    Crypto in Argentina

    It is clear that other major players are taking notice. Binance, another big name in the global cryptocurrency exchange game, officially registered in Argentina back in October, which is a clear sign that things are about to get competitive and innovative in this market.

    But Coinbase's arrival is happening at a time when Argentina is gearing up for some major changes. Argentina has announced plans to introduce a policy of free currency circulation by 2025, allowing transactions in any currency, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin

    The current administration recently talked about this initiative as part of a bigger push toward economic liberalization and reducing the tax burden on individuals and businesses.

    Coinbase's launch also lines up with a growing international collaboration in the crypto space. Argentina and El Salvador signed an agreement in December 2024 to promote the development of the crypto industry. This partnership, along with clearer rules, is setting the stage for Argentina to become a big player in the global digital asset economy.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

