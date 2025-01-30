Bitcoin (BTC) Volume Surges: Jump Above $110,000? Dogecoin (DOGE) Support Activated, First Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rebound in 2025 Incoming?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin is once again gaining traction, and a discernible increase in trading volume indicates that market volatility is returning. The price is resilient above important support levels, currently trading at about $102,700. Bitcoin might be preparing for another surge toward the $110,000 mark due to high buyer interest and increasing volume.

Above its 50 EMA ($100,800), a crucial level that traders are keeping a close eye on, Bitcoin is holding. A change in momentum favoring the bulls is indicated by the recent breakout above the descending trendline. But before more upside is confirmed, Bitcoin must overcome resistance at $104,000. However, if Bitcoin is unable to maintain its position above $100,800, a decline to $99,100 may be anticipated.

The 200 EMA ($91,900) continues to be the most reliable support; a decline below it would suggest a longer correction. Right now, the most intriguing aspect is the increase in trading volume, which indicates a resurgence of market interest. As rising volume frequently precedes significant price movements, it indicates that buyers are intervening to drive Bitcoin higher in this instance.

Bitcoin may soon reach $106,000 if the momentum holds, with $110,000 serving as the next psychological barrier. There is still potential for more upside because the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is currently at 58, indicates that Bitcoin is not yet in overbought territory. A run toward $110,000 is not out of the question if Bitcoin keeps up its bullish structure and demand remains high.

Dogecoin has found support

Strong support for Dogecoin has been found at the 100 EMA ($0.31), which may mark a significant turning point for the asset. Following a decline toward this level, buyers intervened promptly to stop additional losses and drive DOGE back toward the $0.32 level. Demand is building up at this crucial level, which could position DOGE for a recovery.

The 50 EMA ($0.35) continues to be a barrier even though the 100 EMA is providing a strong base. The asset may be prepared for a more robust uptrend after DOGE has had difficulty breaking above this level in recent weeks. It will be possible to confirm a bullish reversal and pave the way for a move toward $0.40 if there was a successful breakout above $0.35, another important resistance.

It might stay in a consolidation phase with $0.31 serving as a safety net if DOGE is unable to regain the 50 EMA. In the worst-case scenario for bulls, a break below this level might lead to a more substantial decline toward the 200 EMA ($0.25).

The 50 and 100 EMAs' possible convergence is an important consideration. There may be a spike in volatility if these moving averages approach, which could cause a shakeout or push DOGE higher. Major price swings have historically resulted from such convergences, so the next few days will be crucial for DOGE's next move.

Currently, DOGE is still fighting a battle between key resistance and strong support. Bulls may lead to a rally toward $0.40+ if they gain control. There could be a substantial increase in downside risks if sellers push it below $0.31.

Shiba Inu left alone

After a prolonged decline, Shiba Inu showed the first indications of a possible recovery in 2025, gaining 2.56%. The asset is currently making an effort to push higher after struggling to hold important support levels. However, a number of resistance levels could slow its momentum, making the road to recovery difficult. The 200 EMA is presently at $0.00002078, which is the first significant obstacle for SHIB.

A break above this level might signal a change in trend because it has historically served as a strong barrier. Following that, bulls should aim for the $0.00002190 and $0.00002251 zones, which correspond to the 50 EMA and historical resistance. SHIB needs to break through these levels and find support above them in order to validate a long-term upward trend.

If not, sellers might keep controlling the market. SHIB lost important moving averages and is still in a downward trend despite today's recovery. The 50 EMA's recent rejection indicates that buyers are still up against a lot of resistance. We may witness another decline toward $0.00001700 or even lower if SHIB is unable to maintain above its most recent lows.

On the other hand, SHIB might regain its bullish momentum and short-term push back toward $0.00002300 if buying pressure and volume strengthen. Strong bullish sentiment would be indicated by a confirmed breakout above $0.00002250.