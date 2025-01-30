Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Volume Surges: Jump Above $110,000? Dogecoin (DOGE) Support Activated, First Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rebound in 2025 Incoming?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    The long-awaited market recovery was almost here, but much more buying support is needed
    Thu, 30/01/2025 - 0:01
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin (BTC) Volume Surges: Jump Above $110,000? Dogecoin (DOGE) Support Activated, First Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rebound in 2025 Incoming?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin is once again gaining traction, and a discernible increase in trading volume indicates that market volatility is returning. The price is resilient above important support levels, currently trading at about $102,700. Bitcoin might be preparing for another surge toward the $110,000 mark due to high buyer interest and increasing volume.

    Above its 50 EMA ($100,800), a crucial level that traders are keeping a close eye on, Bitcoin is holding. A change in momentum favoring the bulls is indicated by the recent breakout above the descending trendline. But before more upside is confirmed, Bitcoin must overcome resistance at $104,000. However, if Bitcoin is unable to maintain its position above $100,800, a decline to $99,100 may be anticipated.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The 200 EMA ($91,900) continues to be the most reliable support; a decline below it would suggest a longer correction. Right now, the most intriguing aspect is the increase in trading volume, which indicates a resurgence of market interest. As rising volume frequently precedes significant price movements, it indicates that buyers are intervening to drive Bitcoin higher in this instance. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Volume Surges: Jump Above $110,000? Dogecoin (DOGE) Support Activated, First Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rebound in 2025 Incoming?
    Texas Prioritizing Bitcoin Reserve for This Year
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reacts to Latest Fed Decision
    XRP, Bitcoin, and Other Tokens Bracing for Major Fed Decision

    Bitcoin may soon reach $106,000 if the momentum holds, with $110,000 serving as the next psychological barrier. There is still potential for more upside because the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is currently at 58, indicates that Bitcoin is not yet in overbought territory. A run toward $110,000 is not out of the question if Bitcoin keeps up its bullish structure and demand remains high. 

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin has found support

    Strong support for Dogecoin has been found at the 100 EMA ($0.31), which may mark a significant turning point for the asset. Following a decline toward this level, buyers intervened promptly to stop additional losses and drive DOGE back toward the $0.32 level. Demand is building up at this crucial level, which could position DOGE for a recovery.

    The 50 EMA ($0.35) continues to be a barrier even though the 100 EMA is providing a strong base. The asset may be prepared for a more robust uptrend after DOGE has had difficulty breaking above this level in recent weeks. It will be possible to confirm a bullish reversal and pave the way for a move toward $0.40 if there was a successful breakout above $0.35, another important resistance.

    Related
    Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Surge
    Wed, 01/29/2025 - 11:07
    Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Surge
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    It might stay in a consolidation phase with $0.31 serving as a safety net if DOGE is unable to regain the 50 EMA. In the worst-case scenario for bulls, a break below this level might lead to a more substantial decline toward the 200 EMA ($0.25). 

    The 50 and 100 EMAs' possible convergence is an important consideration. There may be a spike in volatility if these moving averages approach, which could cause a shakeout or push DOGE higher. Major price swings have historically resulted from such convergences, so the next few days will be crucial for DOGE's next move.

    Currently, DOGE is still fighting a battle between key resistance and strong support. Bulls may lead to a rally toward $0.40+ if they gain control. There could be a substantial increase in downside risks if sellers push it below $0.31.

    Shiba Inu left alone

    After a prolonged decline, Shiba Inu showed the first indications of a possible recovery in 2025, gaining 2.56%. The asset is currently making an effort to push higher after struggling to hold important support levels. However, a number of resistance levels could slow its momentum, making the road to recovery difficult. The 200 EMA is presently at $0.00002078, which is the first significant obstacle for SHIB.

    A break above this level might signal a change in trend because it has historically served as a strong barrier. Following that, bulls should aim for the $0.00002190 and $0.00002251 zones, which correspond to the 50 EMA and historical resistance. SHIB needs to break through these levels and find support above them in order to validate a long-term upward trend.

    Related
    Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Falling Knife' in 2025
    Tue, 01/28/2025 - 08:43
    Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Falling Knife' in 2025
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    If not, sellers might keep controlling the market. SHIB lost important moving averages and is still in a downward trend despite today's recovery. The 50 EMA's recent rejection indicates that buyers are still up against a lot of resistance. We may witness another decline toward $0.00001700 or even lower if SHIB is unable to maintain above its most recent lows.

    On the other hand, SHIB might regain its bullish momentum and short-term push back toward $0.00002300 if buying pressure and volume strengthen. Strong bullish sentiment would be indicated by a confirmed breakout above $0.00002250.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu #Dogecoin #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 29, 2025 - 20:54
    Texas Prioritizing Bitcoin Reserve for This Year
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 29, 2025 - 19:01
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reacts to Latest Fed Decision
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AddUp Embraces 1 Million Users Accepting its Innovative Trading App to Learn Crypto Skills and Achieve New Milestones
    Amber Mining Unlocks New Ways of Earning Experience with Bonuses and Referral Program
    18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards - West Africa 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Volume Surges: Jump Above $110,000? Dogecoin (DOGE) Support Activated, First Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rebound in 2025 Incoming?
    Texas Prioritizing Bitcoin Reserve for This Year
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reacts to Latest Fed Decision
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD