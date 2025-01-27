Bollinger Bands Back XRP Against Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price action of XRP against leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has long been one of the main topics of crypto market discussion, and as it seems from recent developments that it will not go away in the near future.

For instance, the recent chain of events related to Chinese AI chatbot Deepseek nuking the Nasdaq and wiping $500 billion from Nvidia's market cap created a ripple effect on the XRP/BTC chart.

As a result, as an altcoin, XRP suffered a more painful price drop than Bitcoin, at one point losing 9% to BTC and hitting a low of 0.000027 BTC for 1 XRP. What is important is what happened next, as, in the last few hours, this dip was bought, and the popular alternative cryptocurrency recovered more than half of that dip.

What is more, XRP managed to rebound above the middle curve of the Bollinger Bands on the daily price chart, which may indicate the strength of buyers and their bias toward XRP vs. BTC. If XRP holds above 0.00002885 BTC, then the road to 0.0000335 can be considered open, and that is a move 16% higher.

The all-time high for this pair still stands at 0.000245 BTC, which is 1,000% above the current level. Set in 2017, it is doubtful that this historic high will ever be reached again as, at current prices, this would mean $24.8 for XRP, or a market cap of $1.43 trillion for this popular altcoin.

However, what matters most now is whether the coin will manage to stay above the middle Bollinger Band.