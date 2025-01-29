SHIB Price Prediction for January 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market has turned to red again, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has fallen by 3.61% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If the picture remains the same by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a test of $0.00001789 by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB is far from the main levels.

However, if bulls lose the interim level of $0.00001750, traders may expect an ongoing downward move to the $0.000017 area soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bears are also controlling the situation on the market. If the weekly bar closes near its low, the decline is likely to continue to the nearest support level of $0.00001550.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001813 at press time.