Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Surge

The odds of a spot Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) being approved this year have spiked to 56% on popular betting site Polymarket.

For comparison, such a product had only a 23% chance of being greenlit as of early January.

Bitwise, the leading crypto index fund manager in the world, officially filed an S-1 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Dogecoin ETF.

As reported by U.Today , REX Shares also recently submitted a Dogecoin ETF filing.

The price of the leading meme coin is down 2.1% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.

It remains unclear whether the new SEC administration will go as far as approving exotic meme coin ETFs.

Turle Capital recently filed to launch an ETF based on Solana's BONK.