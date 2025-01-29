Advertisement
    Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Surge

    Alex Dovbnya
    ETF issuers are trying to test the limits of the SEC's new pro-crypto admin
    Wed, 29/01/2025 - 11:07
    Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Surge
    The odds of a spot Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) being approved this year have spiked to 56% on popular betting site Polymarket. 

    For comparison, such a product had only a 23% chance of being greenlit as of early January. 

    Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Surge
    Bitwise, the leading crypto index fund manager in the world, officially filed an S-1 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Dogecoin ETF. 

    As reported by U.Today, REX Shares also recently submitted a Dogecoin ETF filing. 

    The price of the leading meme coin is down 2.1% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. 

    It remains unclear whether the new SEC administration will go as far as approving exotic meme coin ETFs. 

    Turle Capital recently filed to launch an ETF based on Solana's BONK. 

    About the author
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

