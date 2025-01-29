Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Surge

The odds of a spot Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) being approved this year have spiked to 56% on popular betting site Polymarket.
For comparison, such a product had only a 23% chance of being greenlit as of early January.
Bitwise, the leading crypto index fund manager in the world, officially filed an S-1 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Dogecoin ETF.
As reported by U.Today, REX Shares also recently submitted a Dogecoin ETF filing.
The price of the leading meme coin is down 2.1% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.
It remains unclear whether the new SEC administration will go as far as approving exotic meme coin ETFs.
Turle Capital recently filed to launch an ETF based on Solana's BONK.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.