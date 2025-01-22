DOGE Price Prediction for January 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers have almost seized the initiative as the majority of the coins are in the green zone again, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

Unlike other coins, the price of DOGE has declined by 4.44% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.3587 and the resistance of $0.3736. As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario by tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin is within yesterday's bar, which means neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative yet.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves soon.

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. The rate of DOGE is far from crucial levels, confirming the absence of bulls or bears' energy. All in all, the ongoing consolidation in the wide range of $0.34-$0.40 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.3670 at press time.