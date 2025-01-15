Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for January 15

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can current week be bullish for Solana (SOL)?
    Wed, 15/01/2025 - 10:32
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for January 15
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market remains mainly green today, according to CoinStats.

    SOL chart by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is on its way to the local support of $187.03. If its breakout happens, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $185 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, bulls have failed to continue yesterday's growth. 

    If the daily bar closes around the current price or below it, there is a possibility to see a test of the $180 range shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. It is also confirmed by the falling volume, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp ups or downs soon.

    SOL is trading at $186.66 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

