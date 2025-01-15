Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for January 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market remains mainly green today, according to CoinStats.

SOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is on its way to the local support of $187.03. If its breakout happens, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $185 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, bulls have failed to continue yesterday's growth.

If the daily bar closes around the current price or below it, there is a possibility to see a test of the $180 range shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. It is also confirmed by the falling volume, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp ups or downs soon.

SOL is trading at $186.66 at press time.