Solana-Centric AAXSeeds Project by AAX Lists LIQ Token, Introduces 10,000 LIQ Bonus Campaign

AAX cryptocurrencies exchange recently launched AAXSeeds, a specific unit focused on early-stage projects that leverage Solana (SOL) smart contracts. Now AAX announces the listing of its second product, LIQ Protocol.

LIQ token added by Solana-centric AAXSeeds

According to the official announcement shared by AAX, the first-ever LSEG-powered crypto exchange, its Solana-focused arm, AAXSeeds, lists the second token.

AAXSeeds Flash Round! #SOL Giveaway to Celebrate $LIQ Listing!



5 SOL for 5 lucky people that:



1. Retweet this post before Oct 29

2. Follow @AAXExchange + @LiqProtocol



Want to enjoy a pool of 10,000 LIQ? Check out the campaign details here: https://t.co/UOwp3TjiuJ pic.twitter.com/K7hXebufaR October 25, 2021

LIQ, a core native utility asset of LIQ Protocol, is now added to AAXSeed's range of available assets. LIQ Protocol develops a decentralized on-chain liquidation engine mechanism that utilizes Solana-based DEX Serum (SRM).

LIQ deposits are already opened, while LIQ withdrawals will be available from October 26, 2021 (9:00 a.m. UTC). The trading date and time will be shared soon.

AAXSeeds' mission is to introduce nascent Solana-based products to a wide audience of cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

10,000 LIQ for lucky traders

To celebrate this outstanding listing, the AAXSeeds project launches three promo campaigns with a combined rewards pool of 10,000 LIQ tokens.

Those traders who deposit LIQ tokens are eligible for a 3,000 LIQ competition. To be eligible for the 2,000 LIQ campaign, users are asked to like and retweet the listing announcement.

The largest campaign (5,000 LIQ at stake) launches for those who subscribe to AAX Savings, a passive income module of AAX exchange.

AAX Exchange introduced a Savings unit in August 2021; users can lock their asset with up to 20% APY.