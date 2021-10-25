Solana-Centric AAXSeeds Project by AAX Lists LIQ Token, Introduces 10,000 LIQ Bonus Campaign

News
Mon, 10/25/2021 - 16:01
article image
Vladislav Sopov
To be eligible for the promo campaign, users should deposit LIQ tokens, spread the word about its listing and subscribe to LIQ unit of AAX Savings
Solana-Centric AAXSeeds Project by AAX Lists LIQ Token, Introduces 10,000 LIQ Bonus Campaign
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

AAX cryptocurrencies exchange recently launched AAXSeeds, a specific unit focused on early-stage projects that leverage Solana (SOL) smart contracts. Now AAX announces the listing of its second product, LIQ Protocol.

LIQ token added by Solana-centric AAXSeeds

According to the official announcement shared by AAX, the first-ever LSEG-powered crypto exchange, its Solana-focused arm, AAXSeeds, lists the second token.

LIQ, a core native utility asset of LIQ Protocol, is now added to AAXSeed's range of available assets. LIQ Protocol develops a decentralized on-chain liquidation engine mechanism that utilizes Solana-based DEX Serum (SRM).

LIQ deposits are already opened, while LIQ withdrawals will be available from October 26, 2021 (9:00 a.m. UTC). The trading date and time will be shared soon.

AAXSeeds' mission is to introduce nascent Solana-based products to a wide audience of cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

10,000 LIQ for lucky traders

To celebrate this outstanding listing, the AAXSeeds project launches three promo campaigns with a combined rewards pool of 10,000 LIQ tokens.

Those traders who deposit LIQ tokens are eligible for a 3,000 LIQ competition. To be eligible for the 2,000 LIQ campaign, users are asked to like and retweet the listing announcement.

The largest campaign (5,000 LIQ at stake) launches for those who subscribe to AAX Savings, a passive income module of AAX exchange.

Related
AAX Exchange Introduces Crypto Savings Module With Up to 20 Percent APY

AAX Exchange introduced a Savings unit in August 2021; users can lock their asset with up to 20% APY.

#Solana News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image American Express CEO Says He Views Crypto as Gold
10/25/2021 - 19:29
American Express CEO Says He Views Crypto as Gold
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Solana (SOL) Hits All-Time High, Extending Lead Over XRP
10/25/2021 - 17:53
Solana (SOL) Hits All-Time High, Extending Lead Over XRP
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Solana-Centric AAXSeeds Project by AAX Lists LIQ Token, Introduces 10,000 LIQ Bonus Campaign
10/25/2021 - 16:01
Solana-Centric AAXSeeds Project by AAX Lists LIQ Token, Introduces 10,000 LIQ Bonus Campaign
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov