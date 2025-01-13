Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Bloodbath Triggers Largest Liquidation Event of 2025

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    $520 million liquidation tsunami drags Bitcoin (BTC) price to two-month low
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 14:52
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin Bloodbath Triggers Largest Liquidation Event of 2025
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data from CoinGlass, the amount of liquidations of perpetual futures on crypto assets has exceeded half a billion in the past 24 hours. This could be the largest liquidation event since the start of 2025, with $461.29 million lost in longs and $71.39 million in shorts.

    Advertisement

    Amid the sell-off, the price of the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), fell to its lowest level in two months. The last time Bitcoin traded at such a low was in mid-November. The difference is that, back then, the price of BTC was storming higher. Now, however, we are seeing the cryptocurrency break below this price point. 

    Related
    3 Bitcoin Price Scenarios That Could Shape 2025 Unveiled by Peter Brandt
    Mon, 01/13/2025 - 10:45
    3 Bitcoin Price Scenarios That Could Shape 2025 Unveiled by Peter Brandt
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Announces Bitcoin Purchase as BTC Price Plunges
    Satoshi's First Move: 16 Years of Bitcoin's Legacy
    Key Bitcoin Driver Linked to Current Price Correction Revealed by Max Keiser
    3 Bitcoin Price Scenarios That Could Shape 2025 Unveiled by Peter Brandt
    Article image
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Traders like Peter Brandt see the recent sell-off as a confirmation of the head and shoulders pattern. If validated, the price of Bitcoin may only see the end of its suffering at around $77,000. 

    Advertisement

    Coincidentally or not, this is exactly the level of the unclosed gap on the CME for Bitcoin futures. It was formed by the rapid pumping of the asset in November and was left unclosed, acting as a magnet for the price to return one day. One might think it is about time.

    Altcoin season — Delayed?

    As you can see, nobody is left without wounds, and both bears and bulls — especially the latter — are being punished by the market's fall.

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    It is not even the overleveraged positions that fell first but the leverage itself, as the price of most alternative cryptocurrencies experience a double-digit percentage drop, and even those who thought their leverage was safe are getting margin call notices.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Death Cross: 2 Potential Scenarios Ahead
    Mon, 01/13/2025 - 13:58
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Death Cross: 2 Potential Scenarios Ahead
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Unsurprisingly, $127.86 million of the total is accounted for by "others," which includes all the small-cap altcoins. These are the ones that suffered the most from the crash.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 13, 2025 - 14:48
    Spot Bitcoin ETF Inflows Have Normalized: Glassnode
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 13, 2025 - 14:41
    480 Billion PEPE Transferred in Hours; What's Happening?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Community-Governed Meme Coin Flockerz Raises $9.5M in Presale Ahead of Exchange Launch
    Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India’s $1 Trillion Digital Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Bloodbath Triggers Largest Liquidation Event of 2025
    Spot Bitcoin ETF Inflows Have Normalized: Glassnode
    480 Billion PEPE Transferred in Hours; What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD