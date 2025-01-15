Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Crypto Community Reacts to US SEC Lawsuit Against Elon Musk

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Billy Markus said US SEC lawsuit against Elon Musk does not make sense
    Wed, 15/01/2025 - 9:49
    A
    A
    A
    Crypto Community Reacts to US SEC Lawsuit Against Elon Musk
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On Tuesday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), led by Gary Gensler, filed a lawsuit against tech billionaire Elon Musk. The regulatory agency accused Musk of failing to disclose his large stake in Twitter earlier.

    Advertisement

    According to an SEC rule, investors must declare ownership above 5% within 10 calendar days. In Musk's case, the SEC said he disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter on April 4, 2022, instead of March 24, 2022. Musk eventually purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022 and renamed it X.

    In its lawsuit, the SEC sought to force Musk to pay a civil fine and disgorge undeserved profits.

    Reactions from crypto community

    Related
    Elon Musk Issues Crypto Tax Pepe Frog Post: Details
    Fri, 01/03/2025 - 10:13
    Elon Musk Issues Crypto Tax Pepe Frog Post: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Several market stakeholders have taken to the X platform to share their thoughts on the SEC’s lawsuit against Musk. Commenting on the new development, Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus, known on X as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, said the lawsuit does not make sense.

    He questioned why the SEC would sue Elon Musk for buying Twitter at "artificially low prices."

    He reiterated that industry analysts said Twitter was only worth about $30 billion at the time. However, Musk paid $44 billion for the social media platform.

    Other community members think the lawsuit is an attack against Dogecoin (DOGE). Recall that Musk strongly supports the meme coin, and his activity with DOGE usually sparks new rallies.

    Top crypto lawyer MetaLawMan commented, "There goes the SEC Enforcement budget. Revenge of the DOGE." It is worth noting that Elon Musk is also meant to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E) in the next administration.

    With a new U.S SEC Chairman set to take over soon, it remains unclear how the lawsuit will pan out.

    Improvements on X

    Intriguingly, the SEC lawsuit only came shortly after Musk announced new updates on X. 

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Issues Big DOGE Post, Responding to Elon Musk's X Call
    Tue, 12/31/2024 - 10:51
    Dogecoin Founder Issues Big DOGE Post, Responding to Elon Musk's X Call
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    As reported by U.Today, the update is focused on reputation-based content ranking to improve the user experience. For instance, accounts with higher blocking will have a much smaller reach, reducing their overall influence.

    Despite the recent lawsuit against Musk, DOGE is showing upsides. Within the last 24 hours, DOGE has increased by 4.14% to trade at $0.3597, per data from CoinMarketCap.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Elon Musk
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 9:32
    $80 Million XRP Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 9:12
    Michael Saylor Reveals How Much Bitcoin Is Worth
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BLOCSCALE: First Launchpad on The XRP Ledger, Kicks Off $BLOC Token Private Sale Round
    KK MINER Offers New Opportunities for Dogecoin (DOGE) Audience
    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto Community Reacts to US SEC Lawsuit Against Elon Musk
    $80 Million XRP Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    Michael Saylor Reveals How Much Bitcoin Is Worth
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD