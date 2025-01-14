Dogecoin (DOGE) Best Performer in Top 25 Today: Details

Advertisement

As Bitcoin (BTC) bounces from the local bottom below $90,000, the cryptocurrency segment is recovering. Top-tier meme coins are recovering faster than their competitors, while some dog-themed cryptos are posting double-digit gains today.

Dogecoin (DOGE) outshines all large-cap cryptos today

Today, Jan. 14, 2025, Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme cryptocurrency, added over 11%, soaring from $0.31 to over $0.355. Dogecoin (DOGE) market cap spikes over $52 billion as the first meme coin becomes the fastest-growing asset in the top 25, CoinGecko data says.

Image by CoinGecko

In the top 50 largest cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) is only outshined by veteran PoW coin Kaspa (KAS) and Hyperliquid (HYPE), an EVM blockchain recently launched in mainnet.

Other large meme coins are also in the green today. Shiba Inu (SHIB) added 5% and reached $0.00002148, while Floki (FLOKI) is up 5.1%. With a 5.3% upsurge, Pepe (PEPE) is back in the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market cap as its price hit $0.00001736.

Advertisement

Recovering from yesterday's collapse, the market benchmark for the cryptocurrency segment added 3.4% today, while Bitcoin (BTC), the largest crypto, soared by 4.6%.

AI16Z, PENGU amid best performers, BRETT targets top 100

As the Bitcoin (BTC) price surges back over $96,600, the orange coin is one step away from the critical $2 trillion capitalization milestone.

Smaller meme cryptocurrencies are posting even more impressive gains. Ai16Z (AI16Z), the meme crypto associated with AI-governed investment DAO, jumped by 25% and touched the $1.30 level.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), an NFT-associated meme crypto, is up 11%. PENGU's market cap eclipsed $2 billion today.

Based Brett (BRETT), the first mainstream meme coin on Base, is ready to get back to the top 100 largest cryptos, with a 5.2% upsurge in 24 hours.