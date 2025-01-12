Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for January 12

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect midterm rise from SHIB?
    Sun, 12/01/2025 - 10:06
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Neither buyers nor sellers are dominating at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has fallen by 0.34% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB remains bearish as it is near the local support level of $0.00002158. If a breakout happens, traders may witness a test of the $0.00002150 range shortly.

    On the bigger time frame, buyers have failed to maintain the rise after yesterday's bullish closure. If the candle closes around the current prices, the energy might be enough for a move to the $0.000021 area.

    On the weekly chart, the situation is quite similar. In this case, the nearest zone of $0.000020 is essential in terms of further price movement.

    If sellers break it, the next zone where a bounce back is possible is $0.000018.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002165 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

