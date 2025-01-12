SHIB Price Prediction for January 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Neither buyers nor sellers are dominating at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has fallen by 0.34% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB remains bearish as it is near the local support level of $0.00002158. If a breakout happens, traders may witness a test of the $0.00002150 range shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, buyers have failed to maintain the rise after yesterday's bullish closure. If the candle closes around the current prices, the energy might be enough for a move to the $0.000021 area.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the situation is quite similar. In this case, the nearest zone of $0.000020 is essential in terms of further price movement.

If sellers break it, the next zone where a bounce back is possible is $0.000018.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002165 at press time.