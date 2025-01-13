TRON Founder Offers Two Crucial Tips Amid $700 Million Crypto Bloodbath

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market took a quite painful dip in the last 24 hours, with liquidations topping $700 million, according to CoinGlass. This was one of the biggest liquidation events of 2025, but in the midst of all this, TRON founder Justin Sun offered some advice, telling people to be strong and think about what might happen in the future.

According to Sun, there are exactly two solid ideas about how to deal with all the chaos on the market. First, he said it was a good time to buy the dip because in the long-term, the potential of cryptocurrencies is clear, even though there are short-term problems.

Second, he said it is important to keep building the ecosystem, even when things are tough. His message was optimistic, saying that 2025 could still be the year things turn around and the market grows.

Bitcoin price recovers; Are we "so back?"

Bitcoin (BTC) led the decline, dropping to its lowest point in two months. While the cryptocurrency recovered to above $93,000, the overall market was still under pressure. Altcoins suffered big losses, with smaller-cap assets accounting for most of the liquidations.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

All eyes are now on whether the price of Bitcoin will restore to the $97,500 area, which may serve as a pivot for the leading cryptocurrency. If we reclaim above that, the next aim may be an all-time high. And of course, healthy BTC will trigger positive momentum across the broader market.