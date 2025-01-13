Advertisement
AD

    FLOKI, BONK, PENGU, AI16Z: Meme Coins Hit by Crypto Collapse

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Largest meme coins decimated as cryptocurrency market tumbles
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 15:17
    A
    A
    A
    FLOKI, BONK, PENGU, AI16Z: Meme Coins Hit by Crypto Collapse
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As Bitcoin (BTC) hits its lowest level since mid-November, major meme cryptocurrencies are on the list of the worst performers in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the liquidation tsunami erased over half a billion in crypto positions.

    Meme coins PENGU, AI16Z posted double-digit losses today

    In the last 24 hours, the segment of meme cryptocurrencies lost 8.8% of its market cap. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), a token associated with the eponymous NFT drop, dropped by 11%, while AI-agents-themed meme crypto AI16Z erased 15.4% of the market cap.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    Ai16Z (AI16Z), a meme coin of an AI-governed DAO, is the worst sufferer in the meme coin segment. In just seven days, its capitalization dropped by almost $1 billion. As a result, the asset lost its place in the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. AI16Z price dipped below $1 as of press time.

    HOT Stories
    Cardano Founder Reacts to Peter Brandt's Latest XRP Army Peace Move
    MicroStrategy Announces Bitcoin Purchase as BTC Price Plunges
    Satoshi's First Move: 16 Years of Bitcoin's Legacy
    Key Bitcoin Driver Linked to Current Price Correction Revealed by Max Keiser

    Bonk (BONK), another popular meme cryptocurrency with a large community, has lost 10.9% of its aggregated cap. Its capitalization dropped below $2 billion in equivalent, while the price attempted to stay above $0.000025.

    Advertisement

    Major dog-themed cryptocurrency Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 9.1%, while PEPE, SHIB and WIF are down by 6.7% each. Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme cryptocurrency, is only down by 5.9%.

    $550,000,000: Crypto markets hit by liquidation storm

    Bitcoin (BTC), the first cryptocurrency, lost 3.8% today. Its rates briefly dropped to eight-week lows of $90,200 but then recovered to $91,500. The market benchmark is down by 6.9% in the last 24 hours.

    This cryptocurrency collapse triggered a massive liquidation wave. According to CoinGlass, over $547 million in crypto derivatives were liquidated in the last 24 hours. Eighty-five percent of liquidated contracts were longs. Almost 40% of liquidations happened in the last four hours.

    Binance's BTCUSDT long, worth $8.21 million, was the largest single liquidation.

    The Crypto Fear and Greed Index by Alternative tumbled from 69/100 to 61/100 overnight, but it is still in the "Greed" zone, data shows.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies #FLOKI #BONK News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 13, 2025 - 15:00
    Cardano Founder Reacts to Peter Brandt's Latest XRP Army Peace Move
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 13, 2025 - 14:52
    Bitcoin Bloodbath Triggers Largest Liquidation Event of 2025
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Community-Governed Meme Coin Flockerz Raises $9.5M in Presale Ahead of Exchange Launch
    Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India’s $1 Trillion Digital Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    FLOKI, BONK, PENGU, AI16Z: Meme Coins Hit by Crypto Collapse
    Cardano Founder Reacts to Peter Brandt's Latest XRP Army Peace Move
    Bitcoin Bloodbath Triggers Largest Liquidation Event of 2025
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD