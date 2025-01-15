Advertisement
    $80 Million XRP Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP witnesses mysterious $80 million activity on major US exchange
    Wed, 15/01/2025 - 9:32
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    An unexpected ripple has spread across the cryptocurrency market as XRP became the focus of a significant transaction reported by Whale Alert. Over 30.17 million XRP, worth about $80.6 million, were moved in one go from an unknown wallet called "rUvEC" to a Coinbase address called "rRmgo."

    What does a transaction like this signify? Opinions are split. A transfer of this scale to a major exchange often triggers concerns about a potential sell-off. The logic is straightforward: a large unknown holder might intend to sell their XRP into fiat or other assets, which could pressure prices.

    But if it is the other way around, and the cryptocurrency is leaving the exchange, it could mean a whale is acquiring assets to store them safely in their own wallet, which is a strategy often linked to long-term confidence.

    Within the XRP community, accounts like XRPWallet have pointed to the possibility of an internal Coinbase transfer. In such a scenario, the event might be purely operational, unrelated to individual trading decisions. 

    Still, it serves the public with a message that stirs emotions and controversy as the market reacts to perception as much as reality. Even the faintest signal of potential market-shaking activity can influence sentiment. 

    It does not help that these events are often unclear, leaving traders to piece together incomplete information. This particular transfer, while mysterious, may ultimately prove to be no big deal — but it has already sparked plenty of attention.

    Even though things are a bit up in the air, XRP is still holding strong. The cryptocurrency has gone up by more than 7.2% since the start of the day.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

