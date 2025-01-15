$80 Million XRP Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase

An unexpected ripple has spread across the cryptocurrency market as XRP became the focus of a significant transaction reported by Whale Alert. Over 30.17 million XRP, worth about $80.6 million, were moved in one go from an unknown wallet called "rUvEC" to a Coinbase address called "rRmgo."
What does a transaction like this signify? Opinions are split. A transfer of this scale to a major exchange often triggers concerns about a potential sell-off. The logic is straightforward: a large unknown holder might intend to sell their XRP into fiat or other assets, which could pressure prices.
But if it is the other way around, and the cryptocurrency is leaving the exchange, it could mean a whale is acquiring assets to store them safely in their own wallet, which is a strategy often linked to long-term confidence.
Within the XRP community, accounts like XRPWallet have pointed to the possibility of an internal Coinbase transfer. In such a scenario, the event might be purely operational, unrelated to individual trading decisions.
Still, it serves the public with a message that stirs emotions and controversy as the market reacts to perception as much as reality. Even the faintest signal of potential market-shaking activity can influence sentiment.
It does not help that these events are often unclear, leaving traders to piece together incomplete information. This particular transfer, while mysterious, may ultimately prove to be no big deal — but it has already sparked plenty of attention.
Even though things are a bit up in the air, XRP is still holding strong. The cryptocurrency has gone up by more than 7.2% since the start of the day.
