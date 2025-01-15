Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad" Says Only 'Stupid' People Cannot Get Rich with Bitcoin

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Getting rich with Bitcoin is really simple, according to "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki
    Wed, 15/01/2025 - 7:37
    Cover image via U.Today
    Robert Kiyosaki, an American businessman and author known for "Rich Dad Poor Dad" personal finance books, has opined that only "stupid" people cannot get rich with Bitcoin. 

    He claims that the largest cryptocurrency makes it easy to become wealthy since one simply has to buy and hold it.     

    "As an old guy, you had to be very smart to get rich. Bitcoin makes getting rich easy," he said on social media. 

    Even though Bitcoin ended up surging above $100,000 in the fourth quarter of the year, some prominent names remain skeptical.   

    As reported by U.Today, American billionaire Cliff Asness recently stated that he continues to view Bitcoin as a bubble

    However, the consensus appears to be that the cryptocurrency might be poised to surge higher in 2025 due to crypto-friendly policies in the U.S. 

    Fundstrat's Tom Lee has predicted that the cryptocurrency could soar to $250,000 in 2025. 

