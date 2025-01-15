XLM Price Prediction for January 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins keep trading in the green zone today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XLM/USD

The rate of XLM has rocketed by almost 12% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XLM is near the local resistance level of $0.4819. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves soon.

However, if the bar closes near the mentioned mark or above it, growth may continue to the $0.50 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the $0.4718 level. If it happens around it, traders may witness a test of the $0.50-$0.52 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of XLM is in the middle of the wide channel. In this case, one should focus on the psychological level of $0.50. If the weekly bar closes near it and with no long wick, growth may continue to $0.60.

XLM is trading at $0.4738 at press time.