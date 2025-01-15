Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XLM Price Prediction for January 15

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does Stellar (XLM) have energy for ongoing growth?
    Wed, 15/01/2025 - 10:28
    A
    A
    A
    XLM Price Prediction for January 15
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most coins keep trading in the green zone today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XLM/USD

    The rate of XLM has rocketed by almost 12% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XLM is near the local resistance level of $0.4819. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves soon. 

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for January 14
    Tue, 01/14/2025 - 15:50
    DOGE Price Prediction for January 14
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if the bar closes near the mentioned mark or above it, growth may continue to the $0.50 area tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the $0.4718 level. If it happens around it, traders may witness a test of the $0.50-$0.52 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of XLM is in the middle of the wide channel. In this case, one should focus on the psychological level of $0.50. If the weekly bar closes near it and with no long wick, growth may continue to $0.60.

    XLM is trading at $0.4738 at press time.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Stellar Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 9:56
    Ripple CEO Slams Gary Gensler Over His Intention to Fight Until ‘Bitter End’ Against Ripple
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 9:49
    Crypto Community Reacts to US SEC Lawsuit Against Elon Musk
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GamingTECH Awards 2025: Nominations Deadline Extended Amid High Demand
    Karpous Releases Closed Alpha of Its cDe-Fi Platform for RWAs Ahead of Full Alpha Launch
    BLOCSCALE: First Launchpad on The XRP Ledger, Kicks Off $BLOC Token Private Sale Round
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XLM Price Prediction for January 15
    Ripple CEO Slams Gary Gensler Over His Intention to Fight Until ‘Bitter End’ Against Ripple
    Crypto Community Reacts to US SEC Lawsuit Against Elon Musk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD