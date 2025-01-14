Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for January 14

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can bounce off from DOGE last?
    Tue, 14/01/2025 - 15:50
    DOGE Price Prediction for January 14
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are back in the game after a few days of the market dropping, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap 

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 9.27%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE might have set a local support level of $0.3556. However, if the daily bar closes near it and with no long wick, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.36 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, one should pay attention to the bar's closure in terms of the nearest level of $0.3555. If it happens near it or above, traders may witness a test of the $0.36-$0.3650 zone shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is far from key levels. 

    If the situation does not change by the end of the week, sideways trading in the range of $0.34-$0.38 is the most likely scenario.

    DOGE is trading at $0.3518 at press time.

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

