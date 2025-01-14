Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 14

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has decline of SHIB finished by now?
    Tue, 14/01/2025 - 16:02
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 14
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are back in the green zone today, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has increased by 4.47% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the rate is in the middle of a narrow channel, between the support of $0.00002110 and the resistance of $0.00002169. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect sharp moves soon.

    On the longer time frame, the situation is neither bullish nor bearish as the price of the meme coin is within yesterday's candle. 

    In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.000021-$0.000022 is the most likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, one should wait until the weekly candle closes. If it happens around current prices, there are low chances of seeing sharp ups or downs.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002148 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

