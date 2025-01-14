SHIB Price Prediction for January 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are back in the green zone today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has increased by 4.47% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate is in the middle of a narrow channel, between the support of $0.00002110 and the resistance of $0.00002169. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect sharp moves soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is neither bullish nor bearish as the price of the meme coin is within yesterday's candle.

In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.000021-$0.000022 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should wait until the weekly candle closes. If it happens around current prices, there are low chances of seeing sharp ups or downs.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002148 at press time.