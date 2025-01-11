DOGE Price Prediction for January 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with a bounce back of most coins, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has gone up by 2.57% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is far from the support and resistance levels. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario for tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the nearest zone of $0.34. If a breakout happens, the upward move may continue to the $0.35 area soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to maintain the rise after the previous bullish closure.

If the candle closes around the current prices, one may witness a test of the $0.30 zone shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.3359 at press time.