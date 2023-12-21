Advertisement
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for December 21

Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect growth of 'digital silver' soon?
Thu, 12/21/2023 - 18:00
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for December 21
Bulls could not hold the initiative until the end of the day, and most of the coins have returned to the red zone.

LTC/USD

The rate of Litecoin (LTC) has declined by 2% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of LTC has made a false breakout of the support of $69.22. If the bar closes near the resistance level or even above it, there is a chance to see a test of the $71-$72 area soon.

On the daily time frame, the situation is less positive as the price keeps trading near the $67.91 level. 

Image by TradingView

