Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for January 7

Sellers are becoming more powerful today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is an exception, rising by 1.27% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is breaking the local support of $1.0810. If the daily bar closes below that mark, there is a chance of a test of the $1.04 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of ADA is declining after a false breakout of the resistance of $1.1332. If the bar closes below the $1.0565 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a drop to the $1 area soon.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, buyers have failed to maintain the growth after the bullish candle closure.

If the bar closes far from the $1.10 zone, one can expect a test of the $0.95 area shortly.

ADA is trading at $1.0419 at press time.