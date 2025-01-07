Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for January 7

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect ongoing growth from Cardano (ADA)?
    Tue, 7/01/2025 - 16:00
    A
    A
    A
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for January 7
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sellers are becoming more powerful today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    Cardano (ADA) is an exception, rising by 1.27% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is breaking the local support of $1.0810. If the daily bar closes below that mark, there is a chance of a test of the $1.04 zone by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of ADA is declining after a false breakout of the resistance of $1.1332. If the bar closes below the $1.0565 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a drop to the $1 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, buyers have failed to maintain the growth after the bullish candle closure.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 7
    Tue, 01/07/2025 - 15:28
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 7
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the bar closes far from the $1.10 zone, one can expect a test of the $0.95 area shortly.

    ADA is trading at $1.0419 at press time.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 7, 2025 - 15:50
    70,081,151 DOGE Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange, Here's What's Happening
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Jan 7, 2025 - 15:40
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for January 7
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    New Solana Layer-2 Scaling Solution Solaxy Raises $8.9m in Presale Funding
    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Whale's Rolling Window: Vegan Altcoin Season?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for January 7
    70,081,151 DOGE Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange, Here's What's Happening
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for January 7
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD