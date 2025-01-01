Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    How high can DOGE price go in 2025?
    Wed, 1/01/2025 - 18:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Dogecoin (DOGE), the seventh biggest crypto by market cap, has experienced a significant rally, surging from $0.15 to $0.43 within days, marking its highest level in over three years.

    The DOGE price hit $0.4761 earlier in the month as the market rallied, with anticipation building for new peaks.

    This boosted the confidence of some traders who went long on DOGE. However, price fluctuations have impacted projections. The meme coin has struggled to rebound after falling below the $0.3780 price.

    Advertisement

    The rally was further fueled by a statement from the Department of Government Efficiency, which referenced “DOGE,” sparking market excitement.

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    However, after reaching a high of $0.44 on Nov. 12, DOGE corrected by 22% to $0.34 within hours. Since then, it has traded within a range of $0.34 to $0.44 as momentum slows.

    Elon Musk lawsuit

    The 2022 class-action lawsuit accusing Elon Musk and Tesla of manipulating Dogecoin (DOGE) prices has been withdrawn by the plaintiffs as of Nov. 14, 2024. The investors had alleged that Musk and Tesla engaged in a "crypto pyramid scheme" to inflate DOGE’s value, seeking $258 billion in damages.

    In the legal filing, the plaintiffs agreed to withdraw their appeal from the Second Circuit Court of Appeals and waived their right to pursue any further post-judgment relief. Both sides have also agreed to drop motions for sanctions related to the case. However, the withdrawal must still receive formal approval from U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein for the litigation to be officially concluded.

    The lawsuit was centered on claims that Musk manipulated DOGE prices through media appearances and social media posts.

    DOGE price prediction

    Dogecoin is still nursing its long-term ambition to hit the $1 price mark. In its outlook for the crypto market in 2025, Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Research said Dogecoin will finally touch the price mark.

    The firm highlighted how the meme coin will benefit from the Elon Musk Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E). Amid the growing push for new crypto ETF products, there are growing speculations that a Dogecoin ETF may also be filed soon.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has recently experienced significant bullish momentum, highlighted by a golden cross — a technical pattern where the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average.

    Historically, this formation signals strong upward trends and has often preceded major price rallies. DOGE's price has surged, breaking through resistance levels at $0.22 and $0.30, with rising trading volumes further validating this momentum.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently exhibiting signs of being oversold based on Bollinger Bands analysis. The price has dropped below the lower band on all time frames, including the critical daily chart.

    This lower band, representing a 20-day moving average adjusted for volatility, is currently positioned at $0.3576, approximately 3.5% higher than DOGE's current price.

    Such a move outside the lower band often signals that the asset may be oversold, potentially setting the stage for a reversal or corrective bounce as traders reassess its value. However, sustained pressure below this level could also indicate persistent bearish sentiment, necessitating caution.

    DOGE appears to be stabilizing at its current price levels, offering some hope for recovery as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests potential improvement. However, DOGE remains below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) at approximately $0.36, highlighting continued struggles to regain bullish momentum.

    Earlier this month, the breakout from its ascending channel shifted to a descending price structure, intensifying bearish sentiment.

    Veteran trader Peter Brandt noted DOGE’s adherence to classical charting principles. He highlighted a similarity between its current price action and a pattern observed in 2020, where a sideways accumulation phase evolved into an inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) formation.

    This same pattern in 2024 has contributed to DOGE’s massive 190% rally. Brandt's analysis underscores the technical strength behind Dogecoin's recent performance, suggesting the potential for sustained bullish trends.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

