Сardano's Yoroi Wallet Version 5.0: What Changed?

Advertisement

Yoroi, the largest noncustodial wallet for the Cardano (ADA) blockchain ecosystem, shared the details of its 5.0 version. Thanks to new feature-rich integrations, Cardanians do not have to leave Yoroi for crypto-to-cash conversion any longer.

Top ADA wallet Yoroi enhances fiat operations: Details

Yoroi, the dominant decentralized wallet for Cardano (ADA), announced the release of its v5.0 mainnet version. It is equipped with advanced fiat-to-crypto operations instruments thanks to new partnerships of the Yoroi team.

Buying and selling $ADA has never been easier.



With just a few clicks, easily fransform your paycheck into cash- directly to your bank in minutes with @EncryptusGlobal.



Or, want to buy some $ADA with cash, quick, pronto, fast? Funding Yoroi is so quick that only a few… pic.twitter.com/bKEkPq1haG — Yoroi W₳llet (@YoroiWallet) January 13, 2025

Namely, with Encryptus fiat off-ramp support, users can easily convert their ADA to cash directly in their wallet with no need for extra installations or to move money to third-party apps.

Advertisement

Also, thanks to the partnership with fintech heavyweight Banxa, the process of buying ADA with cash becomes more streamlined than ever before. Both operations are charged with 2% provider fees.

More updates to ADA wallet tooling will be released soon, the team's official statement says.

Developed by EMURGO, Yoroi is the main noncustodial wallet in the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem. Besides receiving, storing and sending ADA, it is also utilized for staking and voting in Cardano's (ADA) referendums.

Cardano (ADA) TVL back above $500 million

As reported by EMURGO previously, other notable enhancements of Yoroi 5.0 version include a mobile decentralized applications (dApps) explorer, a portfolio manager, a dark mode and so on.

In mid-January 2024, Cardano's (ADA) DeFi ecosystem is recovering together with the rest of the crypto segment. Total value locked across Cardano's DeFis yet again exceeds half a billion dollars in equivalent.

Image by DeFiLlama

Liqwid, Splash, Indigo and Minswap DeFis are responsible for over 70% of this massive volume.

Cardano's (ADA) price targets the crucial level of $1. As of press time, it is changing hands at $0.97 after a 7% upsurge in the last 24 hours.