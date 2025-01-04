Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for January 4

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long will rise of Solana (SOL) last?
    Sat, 4/01/2025 - 15:30
    A
    A
    A
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for January 4
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The prices of most of the coins are rising today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SOL chart by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has gone up by almost 2% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is in the middle of the local channel, which means neither side has accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. 

    Related
    XLM Price Prediction for January 3
    Fri, 01/03/2025 - 16:00
    XLM Price Prediction for January 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If buyers want to be back in the game, they need to restore the rate to the $218 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $220. If a breakout happens, the growth may continue to the $23-$240 range. Such a scenario is relevant over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of SOL is far from the key levels, which means neither buyers nor sellers are ready to seize initiative over the next weeks.

    SOL is trading at $215.79 at press time.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 4, 2025 - 15:15
    Shiba Inu to $0.00003: 45 Trillion SHIB Hurdle Needs to Be Taken Out
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 4, 2025 - 14:45
    DOGE Skyrockets 18% as Co-Founder Shares Thoughts on Price Action
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moonwalkers: An Experience That Transforms Motion into Rewards
    Money20/20 Asia reveals new lineup of regulators and over 130 speakers
    FastBull Finance Summit Dubai 2025: Global Vision Leading Financial Frontiers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for January 4
    Shiba Inu to $0.00003: 45 Trillion SHIB Hurdle Needs to Be Taken Out
    DOGE Skyrockets 18% as Co-Founder Shares Thoughts on Price Action
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD