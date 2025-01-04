Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for January 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins are rising today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has gone up by almost 2% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is in the middle of the local channel, which means neither side has accumulated enough energy for a sharp move.

If buyers want to be back in the game, they need to restore the rate to the $218 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $220. If a breakout happens, the growth may continue to the $23-$240 range. Such a scenario is relevant over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of SOL is far from the key levels, which means neither buyers nor sellers are ready to seize initiative over the next weeks.

SOL is trading at $215.79 at press time.