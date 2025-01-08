Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for January 8

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect bounce off from SHIB?
    Wed, 8/01/2025 - 11:17
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 8
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google News

    Sellers are dominating today, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by almost 10% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is in the middle of a narrow channel between the support of $0.00002123 and the resistance of $0.00002198. However, if buyers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a test of the upper level by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet, which means there is still a possibility to see a further downward move. This may happen if the bar closes near $0.00002120 or below.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, sellers are trying to get back in the game. 

    If the weekly candle closes around $0.00002050 or below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.000019 zone.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002163 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

