SHIB Price Prediction for January 8

Sellers are dominating today, according to CoinStats.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by almost 10% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is in the middle of a narrow channel between the support of $0.00002123 and the resistance of $0.00002198. However, if buyers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a test of the upper level by tomorrow.

On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet, which means there is still a possibility to see a further downward move. This may happen if the bar closes near $0.00002120 or below.

From the midterm point of view, sellers are trying to get back in the game.

If the weekly candle closes around $0.00002050 or below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.000019 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002163 at press time.