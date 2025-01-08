Mysterious Solana Meme Coin Whale Turns on Turbo Bullish Mode

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A recent surge of activity has put a whale in the Solana ecosystem in the spotlight, sparking speculation about the future of meme coins on the blockchain. In the past few hours, an account identified as "DWhUa" has reportedly made a huge purchase, acquiring $18.57 million worth of four well-established meme tokens, reports Spot On Chain.

Advertisement

The tokens in question — WIF, POPCAT, FWOG and michi — have all seen significant highs in the past, with WIF and POPCAT once reaching multi-billion dollar market caps. FWOG and michi, while smaller, have also seen their values skyrocket, reaching as high as $500 million each at their peaks.

Big #memecoins accumulation on #Solana detected!



In the past 14 hours, whale "DWhUa" has allegedly purchased $18.57M worth of 4 meme coins via Binance and DEX, including:



• 7.249 $WIF ($13.3M)

• 5.77M $POPCAT ($3.82M)

• 4.57M $FWOG ($980K)

• 3.9M $michi ($470K)



All these… pic.twitter.com/plT0JzGKFq — Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) January 8, 2025

After these large purchases, the tokens were transferred to a new wallet, "D2Noa," which has only fueled speculation about the whale's intentions.

Advertisement

State of meme coins in 2025

Meme coins, despite being the main attraction throughout 2024, entered the new year of 2025 with something of washed-up sentiment toward them.

The launch of several "fair launch" platforms, which gave a fighting chance to literally millions of new meme cryptocurrencies, deflated the attention to this segment of the crypto market, as there were too many options, and this became a PvP market where the main activity was to flip for quick profit, and then 99% of these meme coins became uninteresting.

However, these are what can be called established meme cryptocurrencies on Solana, with WIF and POPCAT reaching billions in market cap at one point, and michi and FWOG rising as high as $500 million each.

Does this whale know something others do not? That remains an open question.

However, such activity proves about his game plan that meme cryptocurrencies that have already shown a substantial result and have active, large communities may be preparing for a round two rally.