    Mysterious Solana Meme Coin Whale Turns on Turbo Bullish Mode

    
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Solana meme coin eyes epic $18 million bull activity from mysterious whale
    Wed, 8/01/2025 - 16:23
    Mysterious Solana Meme Coin Whale Turns on Turbo Bullish Mode
    A recent surge of activity has put a whale in the Solana ecosystem in the spotlight, sparking speculation about the future of meme coins on the blockchain. In the past few hours, an account identified as "DWhUa" has reportedly made a huge purchase, acquiring $18.57 million worth of four well-established meme tokens, reports Spot On Chain.

    The tokens in question — WIF, POPCAT, FWOG and michi — have all seen significant highs in the past, with WIF and POPCAT once reaching multi-billion dollar market caps. FWOG and michi, while smaller, have also seen their values skyrocket, reaching as high as $500 million each at their peaks.

    After these large purchases, the tokens were transferred to a new wallet, "D2Noa," which has only fueled speculation about the whale's intentions.

    State of meme coins in 2025

    Meme coins, despite being the main attraction throughout 2024, entered the new year of 2025 with something of washed-up sentiment toward them. 

    The launch of several "fair launch" platforms, which gave a fighting chance to literally millions of new meme cryptocurrencies, deflated the attention to this segment of the crypto market, as there were too many options, and this became a PvP market where the main activity was to flip for quick profit, and then 99% of these meme coins became uninteresting. 

    However, these are what can be called established meme cryptocurrencies on Solana, with WIF and POPCAT reaching billions in market cap at one point, and michi and FWOG rising as high as $500 million each. 

    Does this whale know something others do not? That remains an open question.

    However, such activity proves about his game plan that meme cryptocurrencies that have already shown a substantial result and have active, large communities may be preparing for a round two rally.

