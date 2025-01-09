Advertisement
AD

    XRP Price Defends Major Bollinger Bands Level: Bullish?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP eyes crucial price test by Bollinger Bands, possible scenarios inside
    Thu, 9/01/2025 - 14:03
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Price Defends Major Bollinger Bands Level: Bullish?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of popular cryptocurrency, XRP, eyes a major test in recent hours. After falling by 6.2% this Monday, two days ago, the price of XRP found a bottom at the 20-day moving average, which also serves as the median in Bollinger Bands indicator.

    Advertisement

    Bollinger Bands consist of three lines: the upper, middle (median) and lower bands. The median is typically a 20-day moving average, while the upper and lower bands are two standard deviations away from this average. Prices oscillating within these bands can indicate a range-bound market, while breaches of these levels often signal upcoming trends.

    Related
    Crypto Liquidations Hit $483 Million With ETH, SOL and XRP in Spotlight
    Thu, 01/09/2025 - 12:03
    Crypto Liquidations Hit $483 Million With ETH, SOL and XRP in Spotlight
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Ripple President Highlights Key RLUSD Use Cases After Recent Interview
    Crypto Liquidations Hit $483 Million With ETH, SOL and XRP in Spotlight
    Doge Meme Appears in US Senate: 'Doge Inevitable'; Dogecoin Founder Reacts
    Gensler Slams Crypto Ahead of His Exit

    After testing these levels many times since then on smaller time frames, the price of XRP closed the next day above it and, as in textbooks of technical analysis, soared by 4.51%. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    The rebound, however, faced a setback when news broke that the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) received approval to sell seized Bitcoin from the infamous Silk Road. The announcement sparked a marketwide sell-off, dragging XRP’s price down again.

    Related
    XRP Price Volatility Getting Squeezed
    Thu, 01/09/2025 - 11:54
    XRP Price Volatility Getting Squeezed
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Fortunately, it did not breach a recently conquered median Bollinger Band on the daily chart. Holding this support level has maintained a bullish bias for XRP. But, another retest of the median line is possible, which would mean a further 1.48% decline from current levels.

    If this retest is successful, the path toward the upper Bollinger Band at $2.51 becomes more plausible, offering potential for significant gains. Conversely, a breach of the median line could shift the focus to the lower Bollinger Band, around $2, where buyer interest would likely be tested.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 9, 2025 - 13:58
    Ripple's RLUSD Beats DAI in 24-Hour Trading Volume
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 9, 2025 - 13:16
    Ripple President Highlights Key RLUSD Use Cases After Recent Interview
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DDB Miner Opens New Instruments for Crypto Audience
    New Solana Layer-2 Scaling Solution Solaxy Raises $8.9m in Presale Funding
    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Defends Major Bollinger Bands Level: Bullish?
    Ripple's RLUSD Beats DAI in 24-Hour Trading Volume
    Ripple President Highlights Key RLUSD Use Cases After Recent Interview
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD