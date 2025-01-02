Advertisement
AD

    Buterin Deserves Nobel Prize, Ethereum Advocate Claims

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ethereum's Buterin should win Nobel prize, according to Bankless founder Ryan Sean Adams
    Thu, 2/01/2025 - 9:48
    A
    A
    A
    Buterin Deserves Nobel Prize, Ethereum Advocate Claims
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bankless founder Ryan Sean Adams has opined that Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin should get nominated for a Nobel prize in economics.

    Advertisement

    "The fact that he’s barely considered shows how much ivory tower economists are disconnected from applied theory. Future generations will judge their absence harshly," he said.

    During a recent episode of The Marginal Revolution Podcast, co-creators and econ professors Alex Tabarrok and Tyler Cowen noted that none of the prominent economists made any contributions to the theory of crypto.

    HOT Stories
    Solana (SOL) Surpasses $200 in Epic 2025 Start
    Buterin Deserves Nobel Prize, Ethereum Advocate Claims
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Made Him 'Very Rich' and Will Make Even Richer
    Ripple CEO Says He’s ‘Excited’ for 2025

    The podcast hosts have said there is no economist who has more to say on the topics that Buterin writes on.

    Advertisement

    Buterin managed to refute the regression theorem proposed by Ludwig von Mises, which argues that money tends to derive its value from its historical use with intrinsic value. Hence, this theorem assumes that the demand for money is regressive. However, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum seemingly refute this theory since they have neither historical utility nor intrinsic value.

    Related
    Vitalik Buterin Makes Million Dollar ETH Move
    Wed, 11/27/2024 - 11:58
    Vitalik Buterin Makes Million Dollar ETH Move
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Even though Satoshi might be the leading candidate to get a Nobel prize in economics, the identity of the Bitcoin creator remains unknown. As reported by U.Today, Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz recently suggested that Satoshi is likely dead.

    Buterin, of course, continued to contribute toward the mechanism design of Ethereum.

    That said, it is unlikely that a Nobel Committee would opt for such unorthodox winners.

    The 2024 Nobel Prize in Economics was received by Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson, whose work has explored the link between economic development and societal institutions.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 2, 2025 - 10:10
    Solana (SOL) Surpasses $200 in Epic 2025 Start
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 2, 2025 - 9:57
    XRP Officially Decouples From Bitcoin, Top Trader Reacts
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Surpasses $200 in Epic 2025 Start
    XRP Officially Decouples From Bitcoin, Top Trader Reacts
    Buterin Deserves Nobel Prize, Ethereum Advocate Claims
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD