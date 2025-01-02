Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for January 2

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect price blast from Cardano (ADA)?
    Thu, 2/01/2025 - 15:30
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for January 2
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are back in the game after a few days of a bearish market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap 

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has rocketed by 11.45% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The price of ADA might have set a local resistance level of $0.9828. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $0.93-$0.94 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A more positive picture is on the bigger time frame. However, one should also focus on the bar closure in terms of the $0.9890 level.

    If the candle closes around it or above and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $1.05-$1.10 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating as the price of ADA is far from the key levels. Thus, the volume is going down. In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.80-$1 is the more likely scenario.

    ADA is trading at $0.9602 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

