    XRP on Verge of Historic Breakout Against Bitcoin (BTC)

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Popular cryptocurrency XRP aims at $4 after it breaks crucial Bitcoin resistance
    Tue, 14/01/2025 - 12:54
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP appears poised for a potential historic breakout against Bitcoin (BTC), following a recent surge that has seen the altcoin clear the critical 30-day resistance level. XRP’s performance in the last few months suggests that it may now be positioned to rally toward $4, with a longer-term target of $8.

    In the last two months, the price of XRP soared by 271% against the leading cryptocurrency, going all the way up from 0.00000733 BTC to 0.00002678 BTC per XRP. However, that is the level at which the price of the digital asset met the first major resistance against Bitcoin.

    This is not new, as XRP previously failed to rise above 0.00002678 BTC on multiple occasions, such as in the summer of 2023 or the autumn of 2022.

    It is not even this exact price point, but the zone with rare wicks appearing after sudden pumps may put XRP as high as 0.00004239 BTC. Everything above it is forbidden territory — at least since the spring of 2019, almost six years ago, when XRP was last estimated at at least 0.00007 BTC.

    Source: TradingView

    If the latest wave of growth materializes into something bigger, then we may see XRP setting a new local high or even an all-time high against Bitcoin.

    However, disappointment will be enormous if, this time, the popular altcoin finds its rest against the leading cryptocurrency there, making any projection of it aiming higher for once in six years invalid.

    Interestingly, estimations of XRP reaching as high as $4.20 were first called by U.Today in last August, when the asset just started hinting at a breakout. This was named as a prime final target if the breakout is validated. 

    Now, we get another confirmation for such a prognosis, but this time from XRP's performance against Bitcoin.

