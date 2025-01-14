Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    'Rumors Not True': Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin Reserve Push

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin reserve hype is scheme to drive price higher, Peter Schiff explains
    Tue, 14/01/2025 - 16:06
    A
    A
    A
    'Rumors Not True': Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin Reserve Push
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Schiff, a noted macroeconomic analyst and gold advocate, recently shared his perspective on Japan's economic policies, while also expressing strong skepticism about the concept of Bitcoin (BTC) as a strategic reserve. 

    Advertisement

    Noting that the Bank of Japan's efforts to raise inflation over the past decade have backfired, Schiff suggested that the economy would have been in better shape if inflation had remained below 2% rather than above 3.4% as it is now, a scenario that he believes would have prevented the accumulation of major government debt.

    Related
    XRP on Verge of Historic Breakout Against Bitcoin (BTC)
    Tue, 01/14/2025 - 12:54
    XRP on Verge of Historic Breakout Against Bitcoin (BTC)
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    'Rumors Not True': Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin Reserve Push
    XRP in 2025: What's Next for Ripple? Austin King Shares His Take
    Bitcoin Could Crash to $50,000 Before Its Starts Rallying, Tom Lee Says
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 2,221%, Here's What's Happening

    In response to a follower's suggestion that several countries, including the United States, might be planning to adopt BTC as a strategic reserve, Schiff dismissed the idea as unfounded speculation. He suggested that such claims were likely being propagated by individuals seeking to manipulate the Bitcoin price for personal gain.

    Advertisement

    Japan's own stance on cryptocurrency reserves has been cautious, with none other than Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba saying in December 2024 that the volatility of crypto-assets, including Bitcoin, was incompatible with the current system, making the introduction of a BTC reserve questionable.

    Does Bitcoin belong to strategic reserve?

    However, the lack of information on U.S. plans was also cited as one of the reasons, which offers a glimmer of hope for those advocating the creation of a Japanese Bitcoin reserve. Once this issue is finally resolved in the U.S., the other countries that rely on the U.S. as a benchmark will also make their decisions regarding such an initiative. 

    Related
    Steve Hanke Calls US Bitcoin Strategic Reserve 'Stupidest Idea,' Here's Why
    Tue, 01/07/2025 - 12:56
    Steve Hanke Calls US Bitcoin Strategic Reserve 'Stupidest Idea,' Here's Why
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    According to the latest news, the new U.S. administration, which will come into power, plans to appoint around 24 CEOs and corporate funders to its proposed Cryptocurrency Advisory Council to provide policy to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve. It will also work with key government agencies, including the SEC, CFTC and Treasury, to provide regulatory clarity and create a favorable environment for cryptocurrencies. 

    None of this is set in stone yet, leaving room for speculation such as Schiff's. The only concrete information the market will likely get is when the relevant guidelines are issued by the relevant authorities.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Jan 14, 2025 - 16:02
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 14
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Jan 14, 2025 - 15:50
    DOGE Price Prediction for January 14
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BLOCSCALE: First Launchpad on The XRP Ledger, Kicks Off $BLOC Token Private Sale Round
    KK MINER Offers New Opportunities for Dogecoin (DOGE) Audience
    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Rumors Not True': Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin Reserve Push
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 14
    DOGE Price Prediction for January 14
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD