Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for January 8

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long is decline of DOGE going to last?
    Wed, 8/01/2025 - 10:51
    A
    A
    A
    DOGE Price Prediction for January 8
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears have seized the initiative on the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by almost 12% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.3404.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for January 7
    Tue, 01/07/2025 - 15:40
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for January 7
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the resistance level of $0.3547 by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $0.3359. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.32 zone shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, buyers have failed to maintain its growth after the previous bullish candle's closure. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a possibility of seeing a test of the $0.30 range soon.

    DOGE is trading at $0.3481 at press time.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 8, 2025 - 10:32
    XRP Sees Unusual 111% Volume Boost Amid Slipping Prices
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 8, 2025 - 10:11
    BNB Adopted As Strategic Reserve Asset in This Country: Ex-Binance CZ
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DDB Miner Opens New Instruments for Crypto Audience
    New Solana Layer-2 Scaling Solution Solaxy Raises $8.9m in Presale Funding
    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for January 8
    XRP Sees Unusual 111% Volume Boost Amid Slipping Prices
    BNB Adopted As Strategic Reserve Asset in This Country: Ex-Binance CZ
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD