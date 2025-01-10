Advertisement
    XRP Shows Epic Bull Strength at Crucial Bollinger Bands Support

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP bulls defend crucial Bollinger Bands support, but what's next? Here are possible scenarios for popular cryptocurrency
    Fri, 10/01/2025 - 10:01
    XRP Shows Epic Bull Strength at Crucial Bollinger Bands Support
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The last three days have been a rollercoaster ride for the cryptocurrency markets, to say the least. The popular cryptocurrency XRP is no exception, as it has seen a 6.2% dip, a 4.51% rally and then yesterday's 4.22% dip. 

    These are not the biggest numbers for the crypto market, but for assets with a market cap of $131 billion like XRP, it is a lot for three days. Despite all this bump, dump and hump, as Peter Brandt likes to say, the cryptocurrency managed to hold above the important price point represented by the 20-day moving average, which also serves as the median in the Bollinger Bands indicator.

    Developed by John Bollinger, this technical analysis tool has become popular among traders due to its reliability in tracking the movement of asset prices, making it easy to interpret and assess the current situation on the price chart. 

    Source: TradingView

    For XRP, holding above the median keeps the bullish bias in place and opens up the possibility of at least testing the upper band, which currently stands at $2.51 per XRP, 10% above the current level.

    However, if it is breached, the bulls will have to face a much more bearish reality as the narrative changes to XRP testing the lower band at $2.03, almost 11% below today's levels.

    Therefore, it is really a make or break moment for XRP right now, with almost equal margins for falling and rising. However, the fact that the median line of the Bollinger Bands has been held tilts the scales to the bullish side.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

