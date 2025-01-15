Advertisement
AD

    XRP Reaches One-Month High Amid ETF Buzz

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP is stealing the show once again with double-digit gains
    Wed, 15/01/2025 - 6:05
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Reaches One-Month High Amid ETF Buzz
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the third-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has surged by more than 12% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  

    Advertisement

    The token has hit an intraday high of $2.87, surging to its highest level since Dec. 3. 

    The price spike comes amid growing ETF buzz, with banking behemoth JPMorgan recently predicting that an XRP ETF might end up attracting up to $8 billion.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Reaches One-Month High Amid ETF Buzz
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Win This Market Correction, XRP Breakout Back in Game, Ethereum (ETH) Below $3,000: What to Expect?
    Gensler to Make Final Strike Against Ripple Before Resigning
    Ripple Donates $100K to California Wildfire Relief Effort

    According to analytics platform Santiment, the ongoing XRP price rally is being supported by "continued enormous accumulation" from various cryptocurrency wallets that hold between 1 million and 10 million tokens. 

    Advertisement

    These wallets now own 37% more coins than they did just two months ago, according to Santiment. 

    The most recent rally also comes on the cusp of SEC Chair Gary Gensler leaving the agency less than a week from now.

    Following its massive price spike, XRP is now just 16% away from reaching a new record high after seven years.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP News #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Guides
    Jan 15, 2025 - 5:58
    What is RLUSD? Full Guide to Ripple's Stablecoin
    Guides
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Jan 15, 2025 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Win This Market Correction, XRP Breakout Back in Game, Ethereum (ETH) Below $3,000: What to Expect?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BLOCSCALE: First Launchpad on The XRP Ledger, Kicks Off $BLOC Token Private Sale Round
    KK MINER Offers New Opportunities for Dogecoin (DOGE) Audience
    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Reaches One-Month High Amid ETF Buzz
    What is RLUSD? Full Guide to Ripple's Stablecoin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Win This Market Correction, XRP Breakout Back in Game, Ethereum (ETH) Below $3,000: What to Expect?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD