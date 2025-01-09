74.7% of Ethereum Holders in It for Long Term, Report Finds

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, on-chain analytics platform IntoTheBlock shared a chart that highlights the long-term holder ratios for Ethereum and Bitcoin. Alongside its tweet, IntoTheBlock posted a graphic displaying the "hodler ratios" of these two major cryptocurrencies.

Currently, 74.7% of Ethereum addresses are long-term holders, significantly outpacing Bitcoin, IntoTheBlock stated. This marks a significant development in the crypto space, as Bitcoin has traditionally been viewed as the primary asset for long-term investment.

This chart highlights the long-term holder ratios for Ethereum and Bitcoin.



— IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) January 9, 2025

The recent trend reflects a substantial shift in Ethereum’s investor base, showing a growing trend toward long-term holding rather than short-term speculation.

This trend could be attributed to a variety of factors, including staking, which encourages holders to lock up their assets for extended periods, hence lessening selling pressure. The Shanghai/Capella update, also known as Shapella, allowed Ethereum staking withdrawals on April 12, 2023. This upgrade marked a significant milestone for the Ethereum network, completing the move from proof of work to proof of stake.

Furthermore, Ethereum's ecosystem has grown significantly, with decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and smart contracts increasing demand for the platform.

Ethereum price action remains key determinant

While the long-term holding trend is strong, the report from IntoTheBlock suggests that this behavior could shift if Ethereum’s price approaches its previous all-time high. Historically, crypto investors tend to take profits when prices hit significant milestones.

"This trend is likely to hold until Ethereum approaches its all-time high and holders start taking profits," IntoTheBlock stated. However, the current long-term holding trend indicates that most investors might be committed to Ethereum’s future growth.

At the time of writing, Ethereum was down 1.35% in the last 24 hours to $3,301, amid an ongoing sell-off on the crypto market. Ethereum is on track for its fourth day of losses if it ends in the negative today, following highs of $3,746 on Jan. 6.

The slide resulted in a loss of support at the daily SMA 50 at $3,580 and a low of $3,206 in Wednesday's trading session, around where the ETH price trades currently.