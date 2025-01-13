BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for January 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has stared bearish for the majority of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 3.56% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is near the important level of $90,866. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $88,000 area shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $91,572 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of BTC, going down by 5.88% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the $3,028 level.

If it happens near or below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $2,900-$3,000 range soon.

Ethereum is trading at $3,084 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, falling by 5.1%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's decline, the rate of XRP is far from the support and resistance levels. However, if today's bar closes near its low, traders may witness a furher downward move to the $2.20-$2.30 area.

XRP is trading at $2.392 at press time.