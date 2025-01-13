Advertisement
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for January 13

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect bounce back of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) or XRP soon?
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 13:47
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A new week has stared bearish for the majority of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 3.56% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of BTC is near the important level of $90,866. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $88,000 area shortly.

    Bitcoin is trading at $91,572 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of BTC, going down by 5.88% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the $3,028 level. 

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for January 12
    Sun, 01/12/2025 - 09:51
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for January 12
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If it happens near or below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $2,900-$3,000 range soon.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,084 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is not an exception to the rule, falling by 5.1%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's decline, the rate of XRP is far from the support and resistance levels. However, if today's bar closes near its low, traders may witness a furher downward move to the $2.20-$2.30 area.

    XRP is trading at $2.392 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

