Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Ripple CEO Slams Gary Gensler Over His Intention to Fight Until ‘Bitter End’ Against Ripple

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ripple boss has commented on Gary Gensler’s decision to confront Ripple in court to the “bitter end”
    Wed, 15/01/2025 - 9:56
    A
    A
    A
    Ripple CEO Slams Gary Gensler Over His Intention to Fight Until ‘Bitter End’ Against Ripple
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple's chief executive, has published a tweet to share his take on the SEC’s recent refusal related to the SEC vs. Ripple case.

    Commenting on Stuart Alderoty’s (Ripple’s chief legal officer) recent X post in which the CLO criticised the Securities and Exchange Commission for its recent move regarding their case.

    This happened as the last few weeks of Gary Gensler’s presence in the SEC as the chairman have started.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Slams Gary Gensler Over His Intention to Fight Until ‘Bitter End’ Against Ripple
    XRP Reaches One-Month High Amid ETF Buzz
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Win This Market Correction, XRP Breakout Back in Game, Ethereum (ETH) Below $3,000: What to Expect?
    Gensler to Make Final Strike Against Ripple Before Resigning

    Garlinghouse slams current SEC boss

    Stuart Alderoty tweeted that despite the fact that “Gensler’s war on crypto ends” at the SEC in ten days, the regulator has refused to agree to postpone the filing of their opening brief regarding their appeal of Ripple’s recent victory in court.

    Advertisement

    The current dead-line for that in January 15, which is today. Commenting on SEC’s refusal, Ripple CLO stated: “What a waste of time and taxpayer dollars!”

    He stated that Ripple is still confident in its current position on appeal, and the team looks forward to working with the new SEC leader to solve this matter.

    Ripple's chief executive took aim at Gary Gensler specifically for this, saying that the current SEC leader “is very much on brand”, who is “completely dismissive of the 2024 election and the American public” and has shown full commitment to “his failed ‘regulation-by-enforcement agenda to the bitter, bitter end.”

    Related
    Michael Saylor Announces 1,440 Bitcoin Weekly Gains for MSTR Holders
    Tue, 01/14/2025 - 15:26
    Michael Saylor Announces 1,440 Bitcoin Weekly Gains for MSTR Holders
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SEC sues Elon Musk, Dogecoin founder reacts

    The SEC regulatory agency has sued tech billionaire Elon Musk, accusing him of taking too long to disclose that he had acquired a large stake in Twitter in 2022 before he acquired the social media company to rebrand it as X later.

    The SEC claimed that Musk waited 21 days instead of 10 days to disclose his purchase of Twitter shares at “artificially low prices.” The SEC reminded that once the disclosure of the stake was made, the share price soared by more than 27%.

    Musk’s pen-friend Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus posted a tweet about this, criticizing the SEC. However, he seemed to get things slightly confused. According to his tweet, the SEC sued Musk for purchasing Twitter at “artificially low price”, saying nothing about the share purchase.

    Elon Musk responded to his tweet, criticizing the regulator and calling the SEC a “totally broken organization.”

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Brad Garlinghouse #Ripple News #Gary Gensler
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 9:49
    Crypto Community Reacts to US SEC Lawsuit Against Elon Musk
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 9:32
    $80 Million XRP Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BLOCSCALE: First Launchpad on The XRP Ledger, Kicks Off $BLOC Token Private Sale Round
    KK MINER Offers New Opportunities for Dogecoin (DOGE) Audience
    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CEO Slams Gary Gensler Over His Intention to Fight Until ‘Bitter End’ Against Ripple
    Crypto Community Reacts to US SEC Lawsuit Against Elon Musk
    $80 Million XRP Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD