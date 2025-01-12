Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for January 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The situation is neutral on the crypto market on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has remained the same since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 13.46%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is near the local support of $185.60. If a breakout happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $184 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is more bearish than bullish. The rate of the altcoin is on the way to the support level of $182.74.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, one can expect a test of the $176 area soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the previous candle low. If it happens below $184, the decline may continue to the $160-$170 range.

SOL is trading at $186.35 at press time.