Shiba Inu Token Scores New Binance Listing Amid 28% SHIB Price Surge in Q4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a significant development for the crypto community, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled the addition of new trading pairs on its spot market.

Advertisement

One standout inclusion is the trading pair featuring the immensely popular Shiba Inu (SHIB) token and the relatively recent stablecoin, First Digital USD (FDUSD), which boasts an impressive $1.086 billion in capitalization.

This latest listing is poised to elevate SHIB to new heights, offering traders enhanced opportunities within the expansive Binance ecosystem.

Despite SHIB already securing a prominent position on the crypto market with robust trading volumes in the hundreds of millions, its latest inclusion on Binance is expected to catalyze further growth and activity around the token.

Shiba Inu unleashed in December

The timing of this listing appears to be impeccable for SHIB, aligning seamlessly with the crypto's stellar performance in December. SHIB, often regarded as a seasoned player on the market, is currently eyeing in its second-best month of 2023, posting an impressive 14.1% gain in price.

The token is also concluding the fourth quarter of the year on a high note, boasting an overall 29.3% increase in price.

SHIB Monthly Returns by CryptoRank

This strategic move by Binance to feature the SHIB/FDUSD trading pair underscores the exchange's commitment to expanding its offerings and catering to the evolving needs of the crypto community.