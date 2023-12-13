Advertisement
Shiba Inu Token Scores New Binance Listing Amid 28% SHIB Price Surge in Q4


Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu token SHIB gains substantial 28% price boost in Q4, accompanied by significant listing on Binance, opening up expanded trading avenues
Wed, 12/13/2023 - 11:11
Shiba Inu Token Scores New Binance Listing Amid 28% SHIB Price Surge in Q4
In a significant development for the crypto community, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled the addition of new trading pairs on its spot market. 

One standout inclusion is the trading pair featuring the immensely popular Shiba Inu (SHIB) token and the relatively recent stablecoin, First Digital USD (FDUSD), which boasts an impressive $1.086 billion in capitalization.

This latest listing is poised to elevate SHIB to new heights, offering traders enhanced opportunities within the expansive Binance ecosystem. 

Despite SHIB already securing a prominent position on the crypto market with robust trading volumes in the hundreds of millions, its latest inclusion on Binance is expected to catalyze further growth and activity around the token.

Shiba Inu unleashed in December

The timing of this listing appears to be impeccable for SHIB, aligning seamlessly with the crypto's stellar performance in December. SHIB, often regarded as a seasoned player on the market, is currently eyeing in its second-best month of 2023, posting an impressive 14.1% gain in price. 

The token is also concluding the fourth quarter of the year on a high note, boasting an overall 29.3% increase in price.

SHIB Monthly Returns by CryptoRank

This strategic move by Binance to feature the SHIB/FDUSD trading pair underscores the exchange's commitment to expanding its offerings and catering to the evolving needs of the crypto community. 

As Shiba Inu enthusiasts celebrate this latest milestone, the crypto world eagerly awaits the potential ripple effects of this listing on Shiba Inu's market dynamics, further solidifying its position as a formidable player in the crypto landscape.

About the author

Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

