    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for May 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 15/05/2025 - 15:53
    Can traders expect local drop from Binance Coin (BNB) soon?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are facing a correction today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 1.05% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $642.29 and the resistance $654.97. 

    However, if buyers' pressure continues and the daily candle closes near the upper level, one can expect a test of the $660 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A less clear picture can be seen on the bigger time frame. The price of the native exchange is far from key levels. Thus, the volume has dropped, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the area of $600-$650 is the most likely scenario.

    BNB is trading at $651.79 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
