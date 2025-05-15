Advertisement
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for May 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 15/05/2025 - 15:15
    Has correction of DOGE started yet?
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 15
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sellers are again seizing the initiative, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 4.18%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is falling after breaking the local support of $0.222. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 05/14/2025 - 15:22
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 14
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the daily bar closes around current prices, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.21 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A bearish picture can also be seen on the longer time frame. If bulls cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.20-$0.21 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to keep the rise going after the previous bullish bar's closure. In this case, traders may witness a correction to the nearest vital zone around $0.20.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2195 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NEXPACE Launches MapleStory N and NXPC Token, Charting a New Chapter for MapleStory Universe
    GSR Invests in Maverix Securities to Support the Launch of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
    Sportsbet.io launches 1 million USDT giveaway to mark Champions League finale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    May 5, 2025 - 7:56
    How to Buy Ethereum: Step-by-Step Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    NEXPACE Launches MapleStory N and NXPC Token, Charting a New Chapter for MapleStory Universe
    GSR Invests in Maverix Securities to Support the Launch of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
    Sportsbet.io launches 1 million USDT giveaway to mark Champions League finale
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for May 15
    XRP Case Hero? Ripple CEO Praises Lawyer Who Beat SEC
    Coinbase Hack Results in 6% Stock Plunge and Strong Backlash
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD