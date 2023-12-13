Advertisement
AD

CZ and Binance Submit Oppositions in SEC Lawsuit

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Binance Holdings Limited and CEO Changpeng Zhao have launched a forceful counter-attack against the SEC
Wed, 12/13/2023 - 05:26
CZ and Binance Submit Oppositions in SEC Lawsuit
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance Holdings Limited (BHL) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), BHL, and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, have fired back at the SEC with a compelling counter-argument. 

Advertisement

This latest development follows the SEC's introduction of what BHL deems to be extraneous arguments in a recent court document.

Challenging the SEC's legal strategy

BHL's legal team has taken a firm stance against the SEC's "Notice of Supplemental Authority," submitted on Dec. 8. 

In their response, BHL and Zhao slam the SEC for what they describe as a procedural misstep, arguing that the notice inappropriately introduces new information and arguments at this litigation stage. 

Related
KuCoin Banned from Doing Business by NY AG

BHL contends that the SEC's attempt to leverage past dealings with the Department of Justice and FinCEN bears little relevance to the ongoing case, particularly concerning the classification of crypto assets under the Securities Act and Exchange Act.

A borderless battle 

The response from BHL and Zhao also dives into the thorny issue of extraterritoriality, a key point of contention in applying U.S. securities laws to global crypto operations. 

They argue that the SEC's reliance on resolutions related to the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) misinterprets the territorial scope of the securities laws. 

BHL maintains that the transactions in question did not occur within the U.S., hence falling outside the jurisdiction of U.S. securities laws. 

They assert that the SEC's approach wrongly extends its regulatory reach, trying to govern transactions and activities that occurred beyond U.S. borders.

#Changpeng Zhao
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Price Sticks to Gains: Ripple's Remarkable Resilience Amid Crypto Storm
2023/12/13 05:50
XRP Price Sticks to Gains: Ripple's Remarkable Resilience Amid Crypto Storm
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Crypto Turnaround Year Predicted by Blockchain Association CEO
2023/12/13 05:50
Crypto Turnaround Year Predicted by Blockchain Association CEO
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Under Pressure
2023/12/13 05:50
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Under Pressure
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

CZ and Binance Submit Oppositions in SEC Lawsuit
CZ and Binance Submit Oppositions in SEC Lawsuit
XRP Price Sticks to Gains: Ripple's Remarkable Resilience Amid Crypto Storm
XRP Price Sticks to Gains: Ripple's Remarkable Resilience Amid Crypto Storm
Crypto Turnaround Year Predicted by Blockchain Association CEO
Crypto Turnaround Year Predicted by Blockchain Association CEO
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Under Pressure
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Under Pressure
SHIB Price Analysis for December 12
SHIB Price Analysis for December 12
KuCoin Banned from Doing Business by NY AG
KuCoin Banned from Doing Business by NY AG
Shiba Inu Sparks 1,079% Netflow Spike as SHIB Bulls Make Comeback
Shiba Inu Sparks 1,079% Netflow Spike as SHIB Bulls Make Comeback
Mike Novogratz Admits Being Wrong About XRP, Key Reasons Why BTC Dropped Below $41,000, New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Mike Novogratz Admits Being Wrong About XRP, Key Reasons Why BTC Dropped Below $41,000, New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
CFTC Boss Recognizes Many Crypto Tokens as Commodities
CFTC Boss Recognizes Many Crypto Tokens as Commodities
Ripple-Backed Flare (FLR) Launches New Airdrop: How to Get It
Ripple-Backed Flare (FLR) Launches New Airdrop: How to Get It
Show all
Advertisement
AD