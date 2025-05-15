Advertisement
Advertisement

    Cardano ETF Approval Now 55% Likely: Polymarket

    By Paul Adedoyin
    Thu, 15/05/2025 - 22:04
    Cardano ETF approval odds hit 55% as traders show confidence in a regulatory green light this year
    Advertisement
    Cardano ETF Approval Now 55% Likely: Polymarket
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with anticipation following new data from the popular prediction market, Polymarket, which shows a 55% chance of a Cardano (ADA) ETF being approved before the end of 2025. 

    This marks a significant 45% jump in odds compared to the beginning of the year.

    Article image
    Source: Polymarket

    Cardano ETF approval hopes boost network activity

    This massive jump is an indication of increasing confidence among traders that regulators could approve a spot ETF for ADA just as they've done for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Should an ADA ETF be approved, it will open the doors for more institutional investment in the coin, which will drive up mainstream adoption and the price of Cardano.

    HOT Stories
    Cardano ETF Approval Now 55% Likely: Polymarket
    JPMorgan Suddenly Turns Bullish on Bitcoin
    Tooth or Bitcoin? Saylor Shares Shocking Piece of Advice
    Breaking: Judge Rejects Ripple Settlement Motion

    The optimism around an approval for this ETF has remained the same from January till date. This has been the period Polymarket started tracking this odd. Analysts believe there are multiple factors causing this positivity.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/15/2025 - 16:04
    $226 Million Bitcoin Exit Binance and Kraken in 3 Hours, What's Happening?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Many regulatory bodies have now become receptive to investment products related to cryptocurrencies, especially after the success of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs which were approved in the U.S. last year.

    In addition, institutional investors may be attracted to Cardano due to its strong fundamentals, such as a proof-of-stake blockchain and active developments in its ecosystem. Meanwhile, some analysts have warned investors not to raise their expectations too high.

    They argue that there are various factors that could still influence the regulators' decision before they approve this ETF.

    Cardano transactions jump to almost 50,000

    Data from Cardano explorer, Cardanoscan, shows that transaction volume on the Cardano blockchain has ranged from 10,000 to 50,000 from April 30 to May 12. This transaction count stayed between 30,000 and 35,000 between April 30 and May 6, 2025. This is an indication that the activity level within the ecosystem was consistent.

    Article image
    Source: Cardanoscan

    A noticeable shift started on May 7. According to the chart, the number of daily transactions rose to more than 35,000, surpassing 40,000 many times. The last data from the chart, which is for May 15, 2025, showed that the number of transactions was close to 50,000.

    Transaction counts are indications of an asset's real-world use apart from speculative trading. Even though these figures are nowhere near its all-time highs, the 10,000–50,000 transactions every day are proof of the network's reliable throughput.

    #Cardano #Cardano ETF
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NEXPACE Launches MapleStory N and NXPC Token, Charting a New Chapter for MapleStory Universe
    GSR Invests in Maverix Securities to Support the Launch of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
    Sportsbet.io launches 1 million USDT giveaway to mark Champions League finale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    May 5, 2025 - 7:56
    How to Buy Ethereum: Step-by-Step Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    NEXPACE Launches MapleStory N and NXPC Token, Charting a New Chapter for MapleStory Universe
    GSR Invests in Maverix Securities to Support the Launch of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
    Sportsbet.io launches 1 million USDT giveaway to mark Champions League finale
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano ETF Approval Now 55% Likely: Polymarket
    JPMorgan Suddenly Turns Bullish on Bitcoin
    Binance's CZ Shares 4 Crypto Security Rules After Coinbase Attack
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD