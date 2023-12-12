Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for December 12

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long may correction of SHIB last?
Tue, 12/12/2023 - 18:00
SHIB Price Analysis for December 12
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency market is mainly trading sideways today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has declined by 1.36% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the rate of SHIB is coming back to the local support level of $0.00000950. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the decline may lead to the drop to $0.000009 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

Today's technical move has not affected the general position of SHIB on the daily chart. If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the price to the area of $0.00001050. In that case, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance of $0.00001136.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions as the bar has not closed yet. 

Related
BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for December 11

However, if the candle closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the area of $0.000009-$0.00001 is the most likely scenario until the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000925 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image KuCoin Banned from Doing Business by NY AG
2023/12/12 18:02
KuCoin Banned from Doing Business by NY AG
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Sparks 1,079% Netflow Spike as SHIB Bulls Make Comeback
2023/12/12 18:02
Shiba Inu Sparks 1,079% Netflow Spike as SHIB Bulls Make Comeback
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Mike Novogratz Admits Being Wrong About XRP, Key Reasons Why BTC Dropped Below $41,000, New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/12/12 18:02
Mike Novogratz Admits Being Wrong About XRP, Key Reasons Why BTC Dropped Below $41,000, New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

SHIB Price Analysis for December 12
SHIB Price Analysis for December 12
KuCoin Banned from Doing Business by NY AG
KuCoin Banned from Doing Business by NY AG
Shiba Inu Sparks 1,079% Netflow Spike as SHIB Bulls Make Comeback
Shiba Inu Sparks 1,079% Netflow Spike as SHIB Bulls Make Comeback
Mike Novogratz Admits Being Wrong About XRP, Key Reasons Why BTC Dropped Below $41,000, New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Mike Novogratz Admits Being Wrong About XRP, Key Reasons Why BTC Dropped Below $41,000, New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
CFTC Boss Recognizes Many Crypto Tokens as Commodities
CFTC Boss Recognizes Many Crypto Tokens as Commodities
Ripple-Backed Flare (FLR) Launches New Airdrop: How to Get It
Ripple-Backed Flare (FLR) Launches New Airdrop: How to Get It
Solana (SOL) Shockingly Threatening XRP in Ranking
Solana (SOL) Shockingly Threatening XRP in Ranking
Cardano (ADA) Sees 65% Rise After This Crucial Event Happened: Report
Cardano (ADA) Sees 65% Rise After This Crucial Event Happened: Report
Ripple Sells Millions of XRP as XRP Price Drops 7.3% — Losses Don't Matter?
Ripple Sells Millions of XRP as XRP Price Drops 7.3% — Losses Don't Matter?
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Shares Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Shares Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action
Show all
Advertisement
AD