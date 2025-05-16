Ethereum (ETH) Riding Ultra-Bullish Wave, Will XRP Lose $2? Possible, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Full Market Reset

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the asset fails to sustain momentum above its recent breakout levels, XRP is once again under pressure. A drop below $2 is no longer out of the question as the bullish wave is showing signs of exhaustion after a promising surge that propelled XRP past multiple important moving averages and its descending trendline. The daily chart shows that XRP is currently down 2.25% in intraday trading at $2.49.

Although the momentum has obviously slowed, it is still technically above the breakout zone. A major factor in long-term price movements, volume has been sharply declining, which suggests waning buying interest. A liquidity bleed is more likely as a result of this lack of participation since even slight sell pressure can set off a chain reaction of losses. The U-turn pattern that formed at the rally's peak is a more concerning finding.

The rapid retracement of XRP after its inability to break above $2.60 indicates that sellers are intervening with vigor. In the event that the $2.30-$2.25 zone does not serve as a buffer, the psychological $2.00 level is dangerously close to the next important area of support. If that were lost, the breakout would be essentially nullified, and XRP would either enter a new downtrend or a more general consolidation.

The market structure has grown more unstable. Even though long-term moving averages such as the 200 EMA are technically supportive and still below the current price, the lack of volume and inability to maintain upward pressure could overcome these technical levels.

Ethereum dominance rises

As it rides a strong bullish wave, Ethereum continues to demonstrate its market dominance while defying more general consolidation trends. The technical achievement of ETH's clean break through the 200 EMA on the daily chart over the past week indicates a significant trend reversal and a resurgence of investor confidence.

Ethereum continues to be one of the top performers even though other significant assets like XRP and even Bitcoin exhibit early indications of weariness or brief reversals. After a huge breakout rally that saw ETH rise from below $2,000 to over $2,600 in a few days, the asset is holding steady near the $2,550 range despite today's slight 2.35% decline. Comparing the current retracement to the sharp pullbacks observed in other parts of the market, it seems shallow and controlled.

A psychological milestone as well as a technical one, the break above the 200 EMA is significant. ETH had been trapped in a downtrend channel for months as momentum gradually waned, grinding below significant resistance levels. Right now, ETH is at the top of the altcoin pack with fresh optimism. This optimistic view is further supported by the volume profile.

Strong participation and real buyer interest, not just thin liquidity or short covering, were demonstrated by the breakout volume surge, which dwarfed previous sessions. At the moment, ETH is consolidating at $2,430, just above a crucial support area. If this level holds, there may be another push toward $2,700 and even $3,000 in the future. Ethereum's structure is clear, decisive and stable, all indications of strong market conviction - in contrast to XRP, which is experiencing erratic pullbacks.

Shiba Inu gets reset

It seems like a fundamental market reset is about to occur for Shiba Inu. SHIB is having trouble keeping up its upward momentum following a quick and dramatic rally, and its most recent price action indicates that the bullish fuel may be running low. With its current price at $0.00001509, SHIB is positioned dangerously near the crucial support level at $0.000015 that serves as a line in the sand for its pattern.

The possibility of a complete retrace to $0.0000142 or even lower to $0.0000131 is very real if this level is broken. That would return SHIB to the consolidation zone it just left and essentially wipe out the majority of its recent bullish gains. Not merely a technical correction, this could be the start of a more thorough market reevaluation of the asset. Shiba Inu has lost its hold on the 200 EMA, a crucial resistance level that it momentarily overtook earlier this month, according to technical analysis.

It appears that the bullish breakout was probably more motivated by transient hype than by long-term market strength because it was unable to hold above this long-term trendline. With little support from current market participants, SHIB is now vulnerable to the downside as the volume spike that occurred during the rally has swiftly subsided. Additionally, momentum indicators are flashing red.

The price action has changed into a bearish structure with consecutive lower highs, and the RSI is clearly in a downtrend with diminishing strength. Although there is always a chance for a bounce, the general mood of the market appears to be leaning risk-off. We might be facing a complete market reset if SHIB is unable to maintain the $0.000015 mark and recover swiftly. This would be a painful but essential step before any long-term upward movement could resume. At this level, caution is justified.