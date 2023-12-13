SHIB Rival on Solana, BONK, Added to Coinbase Roadmap, Price Reacts Inadequately

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a surprising move, Coinbase, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the United States, has unveiled plans to include the popular meme token BONK in its roadmap.

Advertisement

This announcement, detailed in the blog section of the exchange, emphasizes Coinbase's adherence to stringent standards when integrating new assets.

The inclusion of BONK, the first dog-themed coin on Solana, marks a significant development for this popular meme coin.

Asset added to the roadmap today: Bonk (BONK)https://t.co/rRB9d3hSr2 — Coinbase Assets 🛡️📞 (@CoinbaseAssets) December 13, 2023

BONK, which follows the ethos of "for the people, by the people," distributed a remarkable half of its total supply via an airdrop to the Solana community. Launched in December 2022, BONK quickly gained attention and even contributed to a surge in the price of the SOL token when trading commenced at the end of 2022.

BONK price reaction

The market response to Coinbase's decision has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride for BONK's price. Since the beginning of November, the token has already witnessed impressive growth of 2,969%, maintaining its upward trajectory until the first 10 days of December.

However, a sudden shift in the trend led to a descent in BONK's price.

BONK to USD by CoinMarketCap

Coinbase's announcement triggered a surge in BONK quotes, with the meme coin's value skyrocketing by over 17%. Yet, this momentum proved short-lived as a swift sell-off followed, resulting in a staggering 26.69% drop.

The resulting price volatility has turned BONK into a veritable roller coaster, providing both bears and bulls with a thrilling, but unpredictable, ride.