    JPMorgan Suddenly Turns Bullish on Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 15/05/2025 - 19:57
    JPMorgan expects Bitcoin to outperform gold
    Banking giant JPMorgan has predicted that Bitcoin could outperform gold in the second half of the year. 

    Lead analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou is convinced that the flagship coin will be able to gain the upper hand due to crypto-related developments.  

    JPMorgan has pointed to the fact that Strategy and its copycat continue to buy more coins. 

    Some US states have also moved to pass strategic Bitcoin reserve (SBR) bills, further boosting the bull case for the leading cryptocurrency. 

    Lastly, the maturing crypto derivatives market could increase institutional participation. 

    Bitcoin has significantly underperformed the yellow metal in 2025, but the "digital gold" has started regaining some ground over the past week. 

    As reported by U.Today, gold, the ultimate safe-haven asset, sold off sharply earlier this week after the U.S. and China reached some semblance of a trade detente. 

    Last month, gold topped $3,500 for the first time due to tariff-induced market turbulence. 

    As reported by U.Today, Fidelity’s Jurrien Timmer predicted that gold could be on track to pass the baton to its digital version. 

    Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $103,082, according to CoinGecko data. 

