    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for May 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 15/05/2025 - 15:49
    Has correction of SHIB started yet?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for further growth, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has gone down by 7.22% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is near the local support of $0.00001468. If nothing changes by the end of the day, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.000014 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of the $0.00001485 level. 

    If the candle closes around that mark, one can expect an ongoing downward move to the $0.00001350-$0.000014 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the resistance of $0.00001734. If the weekly bar closes far from that level, there is a chance to see a test of $0.000014 shortly.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001469 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
