SHIB Price Prediction for May 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for further growth, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has gone down by 7.22% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is near the local support of $0.00001468. If nothing changes by the end of the day, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.000014 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of the $0.00001485 level.

If the candle closes around that mark, one can expect an ongoing downward move to the $0.00001350-$0.000014 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the resistance of $0.00001734. If the weekly bar closes far from that level, there is a chance to see a test of $0.000014 shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001469 at press time.